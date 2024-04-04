Kenya's Olympics marathon team shaping up

Kenya's marathon team for this year's Paris Olympic Games is slowly taking shape after the provisional squad of 20 was whittled down to 11 athletes (five men and six women).

The final team of six athletes (three men and three women) will be named later, ahead of the Summer Games set for July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.

Kenya will be seeking to retain both the men's and women's crowns won at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games held in 2021.

The men's team includes Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, Tokyo Marathon winner Benson Kipruto, Vincent Ng'etich, Alexander Mutiso, and Timothy Kiplagat who was second at this year’s Tokyo Marathon.

The men dropped from the initial list of 10 athletes are Cyprian Kotut, Bernard Koech, Geoffrey Kamworor, Titus Kipruto, and Amos Kipruto.

The women's category consists of the defending champion Peres Jepchirchir, silver medalist Brigid Kosgei, Rosemary Wanjiru, who was second in the Tokyo Marathon, former New York Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi, Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, and the 2019 World champion Ruth Chepng'etich.

Those dropped in the women’s team include the 2022 Word silver medalist Judith Korir, Sheila Chepkirui, Joyciline Jepkosgei, and Selly Kaptich.

While handing over the team to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) in Eldoret on Thursday, Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei said it was not an easy decision to select the team.

“We have had fruitful discussions because we wanted to hear from the athletes and coaches on their programmes ahead of the event. We want a strong team to represent our country,” said Tuwei.

While acknowledging his inclusion in the team, Kipchoge said they have their work cut out ahead of the Olympics.

“On behalf of all the 11 athletes, I want to thank the federation for naming us and we will work hard to ensure that the final team is full of quality," he said.

NOC-K President Paul Tergat, on his part said he was glad that the team had been named early enough to enable early preparations.