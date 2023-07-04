Kenya’s Japan-based legion ready to fight for Budapest slots

The lure of a World Athletics Championships ticket is irresistible and the national trials for the Budapest edition in August has attracted top class athletes from around the world.

The trials will be held on Friday and Saturday at Nyayo Stadium.

One group of Kenyan athletes based in Japan returned home a few weeks ago to specifically train for the trials that could earn them a ticket to this year’s championships slated for August 19 to 27.

One of the better known of the Japan-based legion is world 10,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka who has not hidden his desire of upgrading his medal by one rank.

Waithaka, who has been contracted by Yakult Honsha Company in Tokyo, said that he was motivated to represent Kenya once again.

He has been training in Nyahururu, Laikipia County over the last two months ahead of the national event.

“Kenyan trials are always competitive and that means you have to be in really good shape to make the team. It will be a big fight,” Waithaka told Nation Sport on Monday.

Jacob Krop, who flew in from Japan last month, is confident of securing a 5,000m berth. He was contracted early this year by Global Media Online.

Krop, who hails from West Pokot, has been sharpening his skills at the high altitude region of Iten, in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“My experience in Japan has been good and now is the time to seek a slot in Team Kenya once again,” he said. “I want to improve on the silver medal I won last year at the World Championships in Oregon, USA. But first, let me secure a place in Team Kenya.”

Another Japan-based Kenyan athlete Teresiah Muthoni, who works for Daiso Industries Company, will be fighting for a maiden senior slot in the women’s 5,000m.