In Compiegne, France

Multiple Paralympic champion Samwel Mushai likens himself to that fine wine that matures with age. If you thought that the 37-year-old was about to put a break to his para-athletics career, then you are mistaken.

After the Paris Paralympic Games, the visually impaired athlete from Kitale, Trans Nzoia County has the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games in mind.

“I am not breaking anytime soon so long as the good Lord, who gave me these legs will say so. I still feel energetic with more years in me,” said Mushai, who will be competing at his fourth Paralympic Games.

“I want to make history before I hang my spikes…it’s my dream to complete a hat-trick in Paris," said Mushai, the 2012 London Paralympics 1,500m T11, and 2016 Rio Paralympics 5,000m T11 gold medallist.

Mushai, who missed the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics due to a last-minute injury, had hoped to double-up in the 1,500m and 5,000m, but the opportunity fell on one.

“That hamstring injury messed me up as it kept recurring, messing up my training program and that is why I qualified through high performance and not automatically,” said Mushai, who has been named Team Kenya captain for the Paralympic Games.

Why is Mushai out to make history?

Henry Kirwa, 51, is so far Kenya’s most decorated Paralympian with six medals; four gold and two bronze.

Kirwa, who is the Kenya para-athletics team head coach for the Paris event, claimed an unprecedented three gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics in 1,500m and 5,000m T13 and 10,000m T12.

He would then claim the 5,000m T12 victory and bronze in 1,500m T13 from the 2016 Rio Paralympics, having settled for bronze in 5,000m T12 at the 2012 London Paralympics.

Legendary distance runner Henry Wanyoike is the second most decorated Paralympian with three gold medals; 5,000m T11 from 2000 Sydney and 5,000m and 10,000m from 2004 Athens.

“My target is to win in Paris, God willing, then go for two events in 2028 LA, before I can decide whether to quit or not,” said Mushai. “God has been good to me and I don't take it for granted. I pray for good health.”

Mushai is optimistic that his charges will produce better results than in Tokyo where the country claimed a bronze through Nancy Chelengat in the 1,500m T11.

Mushai lauded their preparations starting with residential training back home in Nandi, Muranga, and Nairobi Counties, before moving to Compiegne.

“We loaded enough in Kenya and that gave us good endurance in athletics. We now focus on speed work in Compiegne, heading into Paris.

“The camp will help us focus and prepare well for the games,” explained Mushai.

Mushai made his Paralympics debut in 2008 Beijing, where he collected silver 1,500m T11 silver, but would improve to gold four years later at the 2012 London Paralympic Games in a World and Games Record of 3:58:37.

Mushai, the 2017 London and 2019 Dubai world 5,000m T11 champion went on to seal a double at the 2016 Rio Paralympics with victory in the 5,000m T11.

In Rio, Mushai stunned a rich elite field that included Brazil’s seven-time world champion, Odair Santos, who led with two laps to go, to triumph in 15:16.11, just five seconds shy of the world record set by Wanyoike in 2004.

Mushai qualified in the 1,500m and 5,000m T11 for the Tokyo Games, but an injury locked him out.

Mushai's sight problem started when he was nine after he developed an itch which doctors downplayed, before it got worse when he couldn’t read in 2000.

“It was the worst moment of my life since I couldn’t go to school, or visit my friends. I was forced to stay in the house,” recalled Mushai. “I was a bubbly child, but couldn’t do basic things including going to the toilet.”

Mushai, who was born on December 26, 1988, got help from his family in Kitale but it didn’t counsel him enough.

“I grew up learning not to blame God, but urging him to make me useful in my condition,” said Mushai.

In 2003, he enrolled at St Francis School for the Blind in West Pokot County, where he met para athlete Joseph Lomong, who was also blind.