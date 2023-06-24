Kasait, Kosgei stun favourites to claim national titles

African Games 5,000 metres champion Lilian Kasait recaptured the 5,000m title as Pamela Kosgei claimed her maiden 3,000m steeplechase crown as the National Athletics Championships ended Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Kasait, the Kenya Prisons 1,500m and 5,000m champion braved a thrilling onslaught from the 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech to win in 15 minutes and 01.37 seconds.

Kenya Police’s Chepkoech, who is also the 2019 world 3,000m steeplechase champion, settled second in 15:01.78 as South Rift’s Janet Chepng'etich clocked 15:07.55 for third.

“Nothing can really explain how it feels to reclaim my title and this should be a sign of good things to come as I focus on getting a lot for the world champion shops,” said the 26-year-old Kasait.

Kasait acknowledged that she still has a lot to do ahead of the trials for the world championships on July 7-8 in Nairobi.

The World Athletics Championships are scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

The glide to stardom for Kosgei, the kid sister to women’s world marathon record holder Brigid, continues unabated.

After bagging bronze in women’s under-20 at the World Cross Country Championships in Australia in February and the Africa Under-20 3,000m steeplechase in May in Lusaka, Kosgei went for the national crown in 9:35.25.

Kosgei, representing North Rift, edged out Africa 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Caren Chebet to second place in 9:35.68 as Fancy Cherono timed 9:36.99 for third.

“I am still not yet there, hence I need to work hard in all the departments, be it speed or endurance,” said Kosgei. “I also want to improve on my hurdles techniques.”

Boniface Mweresa wins men's 200m final race during Athletics Kenya National Championships at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on June 24, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, Boniface Mweresa from Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Prisons’ Esther Mbagari are the new national men and women’s 200m champions.

Mweresa clocked 20.77 seconds to win, beating Samuel Chege from Police in 20.99 as Dan Kiviasi of Prisons came third in a photo-finish.