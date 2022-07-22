Julius Yego fails to make Javelin final in Oregon

Kenya’s Julius Yego bowed out in the qualifications stage after throwing 79.60m at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

Yego, who was in the second group of the qualifiers, finished eighth. Anderson Peters from Germany threw 89.91m ahead of his compatriot Julian Weber who marked 87.28m while Oliver Helander was third after throwing 82.41m in the group.

His season best of 80.62m from the Kenyan trials on June 25 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani saw him qualify for the World Championships through world ranking.

Yego was ranked 25th in the world by the qualifying deadline of June 2, with all the top 30 athletes securing their place in the Worlds.

Yego won silver with his only throw at the 2016 Rio Olympics, a year after making history as the first Kenyan to win gold at the World Championships in javelin.