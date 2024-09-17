Iten safe for all athletes to train, says Governor Rotich

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich has assured athletes and the public of their safety in Iten.

Rotich was reacting to a story in Nation Sport on Tuesday on Uganda’s 10,000m Olympics champion Joshua Cheptegei asking his compatriots training in Iten to return home and train there for their own safety.

“We do not want to bring an athlete back in a casket as we have witnessed,” Cheptegei said on Saturday during the burial of his namesake Rebecca Cheptegei who was killed in Kenya after being set ablaze by her ex-boyfriend.

“We have observed a trend where some people pick isolated, unrelated and unconfirmed incidents to destroy the image of our County ostensibly trying to divert traffic coming our way,” said the Governor.

According to Rotich, the reporting of the isolated criminal cases was sensational and insensitive to the international brand Iten has built over the years that has led to the area receiving a World Athletics Heritage Plaque for its contribution to athletics.

Rotich said the County hosts thousands of athletes from Kenya and around the world, noting that the wider Elgeyo Marakwet is a popular training destination for athletics world beaters due to its conducive training weather.

He assured both local and international athletes and their coaches that their safety while in Iten Town was guaranteed.

The governor also extended a condolence message to the family of athlete Willy Chelawa who was found dead at his training base in Kaptagat.