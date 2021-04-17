Interesting side plots lined up as Kipchoge hits Dutch runway

Kenya's Olympic champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge during a press conference on April 16, 2021 ahead of the NN Mission Marathon to be run on April 18 at the Twente Airport in Enschede, The Netherlands.

Photo credit: Pool |

By Bernard Rotich

  Race initially planned as Hamburg Marathon will now be run as 'NN Mission Marathon' on airport roads
  'I want to run a beautiful race to show the world that we are in transition to a great future,' says Kenyan legend ahead of final pre-Olympics race

Dutch distance running veteran Michel Butter had given up his Olympic dream after falling painfully outside the qualification time for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

