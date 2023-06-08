How Kenyans conquered World Mountain and Running Championships

Athletics Kenya Mountain Running chairman Peter Angwenyi has credited Kenya's bright start at the 2023 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships to early preparations.

The East African track and road running giants on Wednesday bagged five medals in the championships in Innsbruck-Stubai, Austria to fire early warning shots to their rivals.

He said that Athletics Kenya introduced two local events in their calendar - Tindiret and Mt Kenya - where Team Kenya for the championships was selected.

“We are glad because the team that competed here made us proud by bagging both titles in the men and women categories. The introduction of mountain running in the Athletics Kenya calendar is what led to this good performance and we hope many athletes will embrace the sport in the near future,” said Angwenyi.

Having been beaten on various occasions by neighbours Uganda, AK decided there was a need for a change of strategy.

“I want to call upon the private sector, county governments and national government to come on board and support the federation because we have good talents but they also need to be nurtured and supported financially,” he said.

Patrick Kipngeno won the 7.1 uphill men’s category with his compatriot Josphat Kiprotich bagging bronze. The overall title went to the Kenyans after scoring 11 points.

“It was a tough race and I’m happy to have defended my title. I want to improve on my training schedule because I want to also do well at the World Cup Mountain race,” said Kipngeno.

Kipngeno won the AK Mountain Run in Tindiret, Nandi County beating Josphat Kiprotich to second place while the pair exchanged positions during the Mt Kenya Mountain Run in Meru County.

In the women's category, Kenya’s Philaries Jeruto Kisang settled for silver behind home girl Andrea Mayr with Valentine Jepkoech Rutto and Joyce Muthoni finishing fifth and 10th, earning Kenyans 17 points to win the overall women category title.

Germany was in second position with 33 points while Great Britain and Northern Ireland tied in position three with 51 points.