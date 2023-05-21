Hellen Obiri retains Great Manchester Run crown

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri Sunday successfully defended her Great Manchester Run 10km road race title in the United Kingdom.

The Boston Marathon champion ran a brilliant race before she broke away from the leading pack and crossed the line in 31:14.

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir came in second place after timing 31:59, while Briton Calli Thackery was third in 32:51.

“I had trained for two weeks only and I’m happy to have defended my title today. I was just focused on winning because last year I managed to run a course record,” said Obiri.

Jepchirchir said emerging second was a good sign that she is slowly getting back to ther best.

The Kapsabet-based athlete is optimistic of a good season after emerging third at the London Marathon in April.

“I just started training last week and competing at the Great Manchester Run is just part of my training ahead of the next marathon season. It feels good running and finishing the race after being out of competition for a long period,” said Jepchirchir.

Jepchirchir pulled out of last year's World Championships in Eugene, USA due to a hip injury.