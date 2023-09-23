German ambassador special guest at NTV’s Berlin Marathon Eldoret street party

It’s all systems go for Sunday’s Berlin Marathon’s Eldoret street party as NTV brings the race live with a public viewing in the heart of the “City of Champions.”

Kenya’s ambassador to Germany Thomas Amolo will be at the Berlin Marathon’s Brandenburg Gate finish line to greet Kenyan stars while his opposite number, Germany’s ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth, is already in Eldoret as a special guest of the NTV viewing party.

In the build-up to Sunday’s race, Groth visited the Racecourse Secondary School yesterday where he also watched a friendly football match between the school and Sosiani Secondary School which hosts Racecourse won 2-0.

The ambassador gifted the two teams with football jerseys, footballs and literature to also celebrate 60 years of the Germany-Kenya relationship that was launched when Germany became the first nation to recognise an independent Kenya in 1963.

The ambassador was hosted by Uasin Gichu County Chief of Staff Nicholas Chepkwony, on behalf of Governor Jonathan Bii, the school’s principal Mercy Mburu and Board of Management Chairman Francis Koech.

Groth said he was keen on strengthening the Germany-Kenya relations and promised to support interactions between students from the two nations.

“You are from the City of Champions and you are very athletic. Work hard and one day you will get the opportunity to play against students in Germany,” he said, adding that he looked forward to following today’s marathon at the NTV street party.

“We are looking forward to the G.O.A.T. Eliud Kipchoge, who comes from this area, to win his fifth Berlin Marathon title which will be a great achievement.”

Chepkwony said the Uasin Gishu County Government will sponsor next year’s school fees for two outstanding football players from yesterday’s match alongside two girls while Koech urged the German ambassador to consider supporting the development of the school’s infrastructure, including securing the perimeter fence and also equipping the library and laboratories.

Meanwhile, speaking from Berlin, Kenya’s ambassador to Germany Amolo wished the Kenyan athletes well in today’s race.

“I will be at the finish line to welcome our athletes,” Amolo told Nation Sport on telephone from Germany.

The German Embassy has partnered with NTV for the live broadcast of this year’s Berlin race with other partners including Isuzu East Africa, NCBA Bank, Red Bull, Hisense, Safaricom, the Anti-doping Agency of Kenya and Eka Hotel, Eldoret.

The Nation Sports pair of Hilary Anekea and Steve Keter is in Berlin for the live links from the race with NTV Sports Lead Bernard Ndong and co-host James Wokabi leading the multifaceted coverage from Nairobi with live links to Eldoret and Kapsabet.

Meanwhile, Bank of Africa will also engage athletes at another viewing party to be held in Iten.

“We are back in a big way in this region with the marathon viewerthons being the brainchild of Bank of Africa,” said Bank of Africa’s Mwanariadha brand head Malenya Lusimba on Saturday.

Besides the live viewing, Bank of Africa will also educate athletes on financial prudence.

A record number of 47,912 runners from 156 nations are expected to compete in today’s 49th edition of the Berlin Marathon.

Eliud Kipchoge, the best marathon runner of all time, brought his own world record down to two hours, one minute and nine seconds a year ago in Berlin, and will be almost compelled to go all out for a fast time again.

But will be challenged by a total of 12 men with best times under 2:06, led by his compatriot Amos Kipruto.

The best European entrants, German Amanal Petros, who has been training in Iten, and Swiss Tadesse Abraham could attack their respective national records.

The fastest women's elite field in the event's history will run the women’s marathon.

The defending champion and course record holder Tigist Assefa leads the line-up.