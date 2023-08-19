Faith Kipyegon welcomes Sifan Hassan challenge in 1500m

In Budapest

Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott and Leonard Bett have predicted a highly tactical race when they compete in the final of men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase against Olympics and world champion, Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, on Tuesday at the World Athletics Championships.

At the same time, world and Olympics 1,500m champion, Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, has welcomed Dutch runner Sifan Hassan’s decision to compete alongside her in women’s 1,500m and 5,000m races, saying the Olympics 10,000m and 5,000m champion adds quality to the competitions.

“Sifan’s entry to the race is good because it adds quality, and I hope we will do well as Kenyans in the race. We have started well by qualifying three athletes to the semi-finals, and we hope for the best here,” Kipyegon said on Saturday after winning her heat in four minutes and 02.62 seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji (4:02.72) to qualify for the semi-finals.

Kipyegon is chasing a third unprecedented world 1,500m title in Budapest. She also holds the world record over 1,500m, the 5,000m race, and the One Mile race.

Fast-rising Nelly Chepchirchir won the third heat in 4:00.87 while the 2017 world under-18 bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok came fourth in the first heat in 4:04.09 to sail through to the semi-finals, which will be run today (Sunday) at 6.05pm.

However, the 2021 world under-20 1,500m champion Purity Chepkirui timed 4:04.51 to finish seventh in the fourth and final heat won by world indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Hirut Meshesha from Ethiopia in 4:03.47.

Kibiwott and Bett called for team work as they seek to wrestle the 3,000m steeplechase title from El Bakkali.

“We have made it to the final, and now will make a strategic plan with my team mates and coaches to win back the title. The weather looks fine now,” Bett, who clocked 8:16.74 for third place in the third heat won by 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia in 8:15.89, told Nation Sport in Budapest.

Kibiwott said they will work together to deliver the title in Tuesday’s final. "I am ready for the final, and we shall have a conversation with my teammates before the race.

We are now all in the final, and what remains is the final push for medals,” Kibiwott, who timed 8:24.31 to finish fourth in the second heat to qualify for the final alongside Olympic and world champion El Bakkali, said.

The Moroccan finished second in his heat in 8:23.66 behind winner Kenneth Rooks (8:23.66) of USA.

Simon Koech of Kenya finished third in the first heat in 8:20.29 which was won by Ethiopia’s Getnet Walale in 8:19.99.

Elsewhere, African champion Samuel Gathimba of Kenya finished ninth in men’s 20km race walk whose start was delayed for almost two hours due to rain in Budapest.

Gathimba clocked season’s best 1:18:34 in a race won by Alvaro Martin of Spain (1:17:32), followed by Sweden’s Perseus Karlström (1:17:39) and Brazil’s Caio Bonfim (1:17:47).