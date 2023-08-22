Faith Kipyegon names most important achievement after winning another gold

In Budapest

World and Olympics 1,500 metres champion, Faith Kipyegon, has singled out her world record over the distance as the most important achievement in her athletics career.

At the same time, Kipyegon has said her compatriot Nelly Chepchirchir is a talented athlete who has what it takes to succeed her as she prepares to transition to the 5,000m.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates as she crosses the finish line and win the women's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 22, 2023. Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Speaking to Nation Sport on Tuesday evening after winning a historic third world title over 1,500m at the World Athletics Championships being staged at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Kipyegon, who holds the world record over 1,500m of three minutes, 49.57 seconds, and the world record over 5,000m of 14:05.20, as well as the One Mile record of 4:07.62, said the world record over 1,500m race is the achievement that has been missing in her collection and to have achieved that honour and to have successfully defended her world title the same year fills her heart with joy.

“It has been an amazing year for me. A year of very good success. I hope I have inspired others along the way, and motivated young girls back at home to know that everything is possible. I hope they realise one can go to maternity leave and return stronger than before. I hope I have motivated many people along the way,” she said.

Bronze medallist Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (right) stands with gold medallist Kenya's Faith Kipyegon after the women's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 22, 2023. Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek | AFP

She said she was delighted to have won an unprecedented third world title over 1,500m.

“It is amazing thing, to come here and defend my world title in 1,500m. It is such amazing thing. I had pointed out that my main mission here is to successfully defend my 1,500m title, and I am so grateful to God that I have done so,” she said.

“I dedicate my gold medal to coach Patrick Sang. He has been an amazing coach to me. He told me to come here and run my race, and it has paid off eventually. The competition was tough but I was well prepared,” she said.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates winning the women's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 22, 2023. Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek | AFP

Kipyegon won the final race in a time of three minutes and 54.87 seconds to finish ahead of silver medallist Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia who clocked 3:55.69, and Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan who took bronze, just as she did at the Olympics, in a time of 3:56.00. Chepchirchir finished fifth in a personal best time of 3:57.90.

Afterwards, Kipyegon said Chepchirchir has what it takes to succeed her over the distance.

“Chepchirchir is an amazing young woman. After I move to the 5,000m, she will be the one to win medals for Kenya in 1,500m,” the 29-year-old said.

First-placed Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates with her gold medal after winning the women's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 22, 2023.

Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP

On Wednesday, Kipyegon will attempt to become the first woman to win both the 1,500m and 5,000m at one world championships when she competes in the first round of the women’s 5,000m race from 8pm (Kenyan time).

She reckons winning both titles is within reach for her.

“We hope the team will do the best over 5,000m. We have what it takes to shine in both races,” she said.

Firs-placed Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 22, 2023.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

She said she is looking forward to competing at the Olympics next year.