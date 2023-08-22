Premium

Faith Kipyegon names most important achievement after winning another gold

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon poses with her national flag after winning the women's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 22, 2023.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  James Mwamba

  • At the same time, Kipyegon has said her compatriot Nelly Chepchirchir is a talented athlete who has what it takes to succeed her as she prepares to transition to the 5,000m.

