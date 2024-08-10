Ethiopia's Tola wins gold in Olympics marathon, Kipruto third
Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola timed two hours, six minutes 26 seconds to win gold medal in the men's marathon at the 2024 Olympic Games on Saturday morning.
Tola, who won gold medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, won in an Olympics record time ahead of Somali-born Bashir Abdi of Belgium who timed 2:06.47 to claim silver medal.
Benson Kipruto of Kenya claimed bronze medal in 2:07.00.
Kenya's Alexander Mutiso finished 21st in 2:10.31
Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya suffered discomfort on his waist half-way through the race and slowed down considerably. He did not finish the race.