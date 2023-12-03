Ethiopia's Lemma breaks Kiptum's course record at Valencia Marathon

In Valencia

Ethiopians Sisay Lemma and Degefa Worknesh were on Sunday crowned the winners of the 43rd edition of Valencia Marathon in Spain.

Lemma broke the course record that was placed by Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum last year timing two hours, one minute and 48 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Alexander Mutiso who came in second in a personal best time of 2:03:11 while another Ethiopian Dawit Wolde was third in 2:03:48.

“I wasn’t worried when I was dropped and my plan was to follow with my own pace and it worked well for me because I managed to surge forward in the last few kilometres and emerged second,” said Mutiso.

In the second half of the race, the pace was fast and athletes in the leading group begun to drop one by one with Kandie and Mutiso caught in the mix.

However, Kandie managed to redeem himself and caught up with the leading pack of Lemma and Wolde.

Kandie took the lead after the pacemaker dropped at the 30km mark before Wolde surged forward and it was at the 35km mark that Lemma used his experience in the distance and pulled away from the two athletes and led all the way to the finish line.

The 27-year-old Kandie, who won the Valencia Half Marathon in October in 57:40, settled sixth in a personal best of 2:04:48.

Worknesh won the women's race in 2:15:51 ahead of compatriots Almaz Ayana (2:16:22) and Hiwot Gebrekidon (2:17:59). Kenya’s Celestine Chepchirchir came in fourth place after clocking 2:20:46.

Many athletes were competing in the race to attain qualification time for next year's Olympic Games in Paris, France.