Emulate Wilson Kiprugut's discipline, Kenyan athletes urged

Kenyan athletes have been urged to emulate the discipline displayed by the late Wilson Kiprugut Chumo during his illustrious career.

Speaking during the requiem mass for legendary athlete who died last week on Tuesday in Kericho, Emmanuel African Gospel Church (AGC) Reverend Joyce Tonui said Kenyan runners should strive to lead a disciplined career like Mzee Kiprugut.

“The discipline and focus he displayed during his career while carrying the Kenyan flag high in international events six decades ago is a virtue that not only sports men and women have to emulate, but everyone in the society,” Reverend Tonui, who presided over the sermon at the mass, said.

Athletics Kenya (AK) Bomet Branch chairman John Kimetto said many retired and active athletes and other stakeholders are expected to attend the funeral ceremony on Saturday.

“AK Vice President Paul Mutwii will lead officials representing our President Jack Tuwei who is out of the country,” Kimetto added.

“We also expected representatives from other institutions and government officials as Kiprugut has a special place in the history of athletics in this country,” Kimetto added.

The body will be taken to his home on Friday evening for public viewing and overnight vigil.

“The funeral service will be held at Kipsigis Girls’ High school grounds before the body is taken back home for the final rites. Mzee has fought a good fight and rested, having put Kenya on the world map in his athletics career,” Hillary Langat, a family member said.

Kiprugut developed breathing complications at his home on Tuesday last week and was rushed to Siloam Hospital in Kericho town where he died while undergoing treatment.