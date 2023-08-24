Emmanuel Wanyonyi: This is a game of chess

In Budapest

World under-20 800 metres champion, Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya, believes that when he competes in the final of the two-lap race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Saturday, it will be like a game of chess where individual strength will count the most.

Wanyonyi, who is making a second appearance at the world championships after finishing fourth last year in Oregon, saw off the challenge from Spain’s Ben Adrián to win the third semi-final heat in one minute, 43.92 seconds, the Spaniard finishing second in 1:43.92.

The other Kenyan in the semi-finals, Alex Ng’eno, timed 1:45.56 to finish eighth in the first semi-final heat, well outside the qualification places.

Wanyonyi will be Kenya’s sole flag bearer in Saturday’s final, given that 2022 World Athletics Championships gold medallist, Emmanuel Korir, fell at the first hurdle in the heats held on Tuesday evening.

Afterwards, Wanyonyi, who registered the fastest time in the semi-final heats, spoke of the enormous task he faces in the final as he fights to ensure the title remains in Kenya.

“My body felt good in the race even in these high temperatures. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that I had run 1:43.92 in the semis, now we wait for the final. I will be the only Kenyan in the final, but that is beyond me,” Wanyonyi told Nation Sport at the National Sports Centre in Budapest on Thursday evening.

“I realised my teammate Ng’eno did not reach the final, and I resolved to do everything in my power to ensure we are represented in the final. Because we came here as defending champions, it would have been a big embarrassment had all of us Kenyans failed to reach the final. I am glad that I reached the final and what remains is to fight for the title.”

The 2022 World Athletics Championships bronze medallist, Marco Arop of Canada won the second semi-final heat in 1:44.02 ahead of world silver medallist, Djamel Sedjati of Algeria who timed 1:44.49 to progress.