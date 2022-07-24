Emmanuel Korir strikes gold for Kenya in 800m in Oregon

Emmanuel Korir early Sunday morning won Kenya's second gold medal in the 2022 Oregon World Championships after a stunning kick to win the men's 800 metres at Hayward Field.

The Olympic 800m champion took the lead in the homestraight to win the 800m final in a season's best of one minutes and 43. 71 seconds.

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir celebrates after winning the men's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 23, 2022. Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Korir beat Djamel Sedjati from Algeria to second place in 1:44.14 as Canadian Marco Arop, who led at the bell, settled for bronze in 1:44.28.

The victory by Korir, who was crowned the Olympic champion on August 4 last year, saw Kenya recapture the title won last in 2015 Beijing through the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics champion David Rudisha.

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir crosses the finish line to win the men's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Korir becomes the only other athlete in history to hold both the Olympic and world title at once after Rudisha who became the Olympic champion in 2012 London and 2016 Olympics and world champion in 2011 Daegu and 2015 Beijing.

Arop took the pack through 400m in 52.05 seconds with Korir lying fifth, tacked right behind Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal from Kenya.

Arop still led with Kinyamal breathing down his neck in second place as Korir, who was placed fourth, started to charge on the outer lane.

Arop led with 100m to go before Korir stepped on his gas cylinders on the outer lane to charge past the lanky Canadian to triumph.

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya competes in the Men's 800m Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Carmen Mandato | AFP

World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi came in fourth on his debut at the world event in 1:44.54 as Kinyamal settled eighth in 1:47.07.

"I knew it was bound to be tough race since I was the only one with a time of 1:45. The race played into my hands when it proved slow in the last 200m. I am happy to achieve a milestone here in Oregon," said Korir, who is handled by the 1988 Olympics 800m champion Paul Ereng.

"I am sure Kenyans are happy," said Korir, adding that it's always difficult to make calculations in 800m final.

"You only plan as the race progresses. You can never tell whether the race will be fast or not. You only adjust as the battle goes on," explained Korir, who used similar tactics when winning the Olympic title last year in Tokyo.

Korir said he learnt good lessons during the 2017 London and 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships.

"I didn't perform well in 2017 London and messed up my chances when I doubled up in 400m and 800m in 2019 Doha. I now knew what to do after I won in Tokyo last year. It's always a learning curve," explained Korir, who hinted at going for a World Record soon.

"I still have close to10 years of running," said the 27-year-old Korir, who has a personal best 1:42.05.