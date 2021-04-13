Eliud Kipchoge travels to Netherlands for NN Marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge refuels during the elite men's race of the 2020 London Marathon in central London on October 4, 2020.


Photo credit: Richard Heathcote | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The race which was initially planned for April 11, was pushed forward by a week due to Covid-19 restrictions in Hamburg
  • On Tuesday, Kenyan competitors started their journey to Nairobi from Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County via road due to Covid-19 restrictions which have forced suspension of local flights
  • Kipchoge has been training quietly in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet with minimal appearance to the public and the media

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge will compete in the NN Mission Marathon in Dutch city of Enschede on Sunday.

