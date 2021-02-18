Eliud Kipchoge to feature in Hamburg Marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge refuels during the elite men's race of the 2020 London Marathon in central London on October 4, 2020.


Photo credit: Richard Heathcote | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • Kipchoge will be among the big names in the one-off marathon that has been organised to serve up an opportunity for athletes to run a fast race and in many cases to help secure a qualification mark for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games.
  • Under the tagline ‘The fastest way to Tokyo’ it is hoped the race, which will take place around a looped 10.5km city centre route, will attract around 100 invited elite athletes
  • The race organised jointly by Global Sports Communication, the NN Running Team and the Hamburg Marathon will represent Kipchoge's final outing over the classic 42.2km distance before the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is set to participate in this year's Hamburg Marathon slated for April 11. 

