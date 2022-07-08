Eliud Kipchoge finally reveals his next race

World marathon record holder on Friday announced his next race will be the Berlin Marathon on September 25.

The two-time Olympic marathon champion will be chasing his fourth Berlin title on the course where he set the current world record of 2:01:39 in 2018.

In an announcement made by the NN Running Team, Kipchoge said that the race holds many cherished memories for the Kenyan marathon great.

Related Ineos launch Eliud Kipchoge Cycling Academy in Kenya Other Sports

“Berlin is the fastest course, it’s where a human being can showcase its potential to push the limits,” Kipchoge said.

Kipchoge made his debut on the streets of Berlin in 2013, finishing second behind his compatriot Wilson Kipsang, who set a world record that day.

Two years later, he returned to claim his maiden success in the Berlin Marathon in 2:04:00 before adding a second crown in 2:03:32 in 2017.

Kipchoge will be hoping to equal Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie's haul of four titles in Berlin.

The NN Running Team-athlete boasts an unmatched record over the 42.2km distance and has won 14 out of his 16 career marathons. This includes back-to-back Olympic titles at the Rio and Tokyo Games and nine Abbott World Marathon Majors victories.

In his most recent marathon appearance at the Tokyo Marathon in March, the Kenyan triumphed in 2:02:40 – the fourth quickest marathon time in history.

Kipchoge trains at Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County under the Global Sports Communication stable.

He is also the only athlete to have run a full marathon in under two hours after clocking 1:59:40 during the Ineos 1:59 project in 2019 Vienna.