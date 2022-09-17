Eliud Kipchoge hopes to make more history in Berlin

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge will compete in the 2022 Berlin Marathon on September 25 using the new Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% 2 shoes.

While addressing journalists from around the world via videolink from Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet County yesterday, the reigning Tokyo Marathon champion also said he wants to run his personal best in Berlin.

Kipchoge said that shoe technology has greatly changed the marathon race and oozed confidence that he will lower his world record of 2hours,01:39sec in the new Nike shoes.

“I will be competing in Berlin Marathon, and I want to run a race that will inspire the upcoming generation. I want to run my personal best. I don’t want to call it a world record but a good race meant to show the world that everything is possible,” said Kipchoge.

The Nike Alphafly Next% 2 is a super shoe designed for narrow-footed runners and runners with high arches. Kipchoge said he loves the new Nike shoe because it allows an athlete to recover quickly after races and as such, the athlete can continue training almost immediately.

Kipchoge also said he looks forward to competing at the 2024 Olympic Games “to make more history.”

“Competing at the Olympics for the third title is something I’m looking forward to. I believe I will be in top form at the time so that I retain my title for the third time and show the world the beauty of running,” Kipchoge, who trains under the Global Sports Communication stable in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County, said.

Kipchoge believes the Berlin Marathon course “is the best” and favours athletes who want to achieve something special.

“I broke the world record in Berlin in 2018 and it has the best course and that is why I want to go back there and make more history. If you want to achieve something by pushing yourself further, that is the place to go,” he said.

In 2019, Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon in less than two hours in choreographed race dubbed “INEOS 1:59 Challenge.” Kipchoge ran the race on a special course in Vienna, Austria.

Kipchoge reckons that although he will face some of the world’s best marathoners in Berlin, he hopes to triumph.