Eldoret City race registration deadline on Wednesday

Deadline to register for the Eldoret City Marathon is Wednesday next week, organisers have said.

The fifth edition of the race is scheduled for October 1 in the “Home of Champions” city.

Speaking during a tree planting exercise at the Eldoret Special School ahead of the event next weekend, race director Moses Tanui said that a number of athletes have registered and he expects numbers to rise last week.

“I’m glad we have athletes who have registered to compete in the race and the noble idea is to make the race big and also make sure we plant trees as one way of improving the climate in this region,” said Tanui, a two-time Boston Marathon champion.

Tanui said he wanted to grow the Eldoret City Marathon and ensure the community benefits from while budding athletes showcase their talents.

“We have secured bib numbers for athletes and electronic timings for the race and that tells you that as a Local Organizing Committee we are on top of things and ready to host another great race,” he added.

UAE-based Gulf Royal and Economic Global Holding has come in as a new sponsor.