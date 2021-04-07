Renovations at Kip Keino Stadium leave athletes stranded

Eglay Nalianya second (left), a 800m athlete preparing to qualify for the world Relays and Tokyo Olympic Games, and other athletes ponder their next move outside Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on April 7, 2021, after they were denied access to its tartan track. Construction of the facility is ongoing and the athletes, some who are preparing for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, complained that they do not have an alternative field to do speed work.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Athletes preparing for the World Relays and Olympics Games in Eldoret were on Wednesday morning handed a rude shock after they were locked out of the Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

