El-Bakkali ends Kenyan reign with steeplechase gold
What you need to know:
- World champion Conselus Kipruto of Kenya won bronze.
Kenya’s 11 years reign in 3,000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships has ended.
Once again, it was Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali, who broke the hearts of Kenyans when he became the only other man apart from Kenyans to win both the Olympic and World Champion on Tuesday in Oregon.
El Bakkali, who claimed silver in 2017 London and bronze in 2019 Doha, went for the world title in Oregon after gold at Tokyo Olympics, when he won in eight minutes and 25.13 seconds.
Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma settled for silver once again after the Tokyo Olympics in 8:26.01 as the two-time defending champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya grabbed silver in 8:27.92.
It’s El Bakkali, who ended Kenya’s 38 years dominance at the Olympics when he reigned supreme at Tokyo Summer Games last year.