El-Bakkali ends Kenyan reign with steeplechase gold

Kenya’s 11 years reign in 3,000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships has ended.

Once again, it was Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali, who broke the hearts of Kenyans when he became the only other man apart from Kenyans to win both the Olympic and World Champion on Tuesday in Oregon.

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali celebrates winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 18, 2022. Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

Silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Team Ethiopia celebrates after competing in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Hannah Peters | AFP

El Bakkali, who claimed silver in 2017 London and bronze in 2019 Doha, went for the world title in Oregon after gold at Tokyo Olympics, when he won in eight minutes and 25.13 seconds.

Sebastian Martos of Team Spain, Getnet Wale of Team Ethiopia, Hillary Bor of Team United States, and Conseslus Kipruto of Team Kenya compete in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Hannah Peters | AFP

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma settled for silver once again after the Tokyo Olympics in 8:26.01 as the two-time defending champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya grabbed silver in 8:27.92.

Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP