DCI steps up probe on Omanyala visa hitch saga

Investigations into claims of bribery and inclusion of joyriders in the delegation that left last week for the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States, have gathered steam after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) requested for documents related to the trip.

The Head of the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit Mike Muia has asked the Sports ministry to submit 12 different sets of documents to the DCI headquarters in a bid to establish the truth surrounding the matter, which is almost blowing into a scandal.

“This office is investigating an alleged matter of mismanagement of Team Kenya, which participated in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon. To facilitate our investigations, kindly furnish us with the following documents,” said Mr Muia in a letter to AK sent on July 19.

This comes as the mystery over the exact number of government officials that accompanied the 46 Kenyan athletes to the US enters its second week without any forthcoming answers from Athletics Kenya (AK).

The agency has been under fire since it emerged that 100 metres African Champion Ferdinand Omanyala almost missed to travel to the US due to delay in getting a visa from the American Embassy. He arrived in Oregon two hours before his race and was knocked out in the semis.

The 100m sprinting star, who is currently in Birmingham, UK for the Commonwealth games, spoke for the first time about the saga on Friday and absolved AK of any wrong doing in his visa hitch.

“It was through government intervention by the Ministry of Sports and Athletics Kenya that I got my visa. Infact the Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed were very instrumental in my visa being granted once the issue was raised,” he said in change of tune.