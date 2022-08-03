Commonwealth Games: Mutua through to women's 400m semis

in Birmingham

Africa 400 metres bronze medallist Veronica Mutua of Kenya is through to the 400m semi-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Mutua finished fourth in heat two in 53.02 seconds to qualify among the best losers at Alexander Stadium.

Kyra Constantine from Canada won the heat in 52.02 sec to sail through to the semi-finals.

The 2006 Commonwealth Games 400m champion Christine Ohuruogo from England won heat one in 52.34 sec as heat three went to Sada Williams from Barbados in 51.66sec.

Ama Pipi from England claimed heat four in 52.58sec as World 800m bronze medallist Mary Moraa from Kenya finished last in 59.51.

Moraa said she eased off so as not to push herself ahead of the 800m final on Saturday.