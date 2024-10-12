Ruth Chepng'etich on what it takes to win Chicago Marathon against Ethiopians

Former winners, Ruth Chepng’etich and Benson Kipruto of Kenya, will be out to reclaim titles in the penultimate World Marathon Majors (WMM) race, the Chicago Marathon.

At the same time, more than 50,000 participants in the 45th edition of the race will observe a minute’s silence in honour of world record holder, Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya, who died in a road accident along the Eldoret-Eldama Ravine road on February 11.

Kiptum was 24 when the accident claimed his life along with his Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizimana. It is a year today since Kiptum ran two hours and 35 seconds at the 2023 Chicago Marathon, breaking the old world of 2:01: 09 set by his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge.

In the men’s race, Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legese is among the favourites, with a personal best time of 2:02:48 from the 2019 Berlin Marathon.

But Kenyan athletes, 2022 London Marathon champion Kipruto, and Vincent Ngetich who has a personal best of 2:03:13 from 2023 Berlin Marathon, look set to provide a stiff challenge to the Ethiopian.

The other Kenyans in the men’s race are John Korir with a personal best of 2:05:01, and 2023 world 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo Simiu, who is running his first marathon.

In the women’s race, the 2019 world marathon champion Chepng’etich, who won the 2022 race in 2:14:18, will lead the Kenyan charge.

When she won the race in 2022, Chepngetich fell short of breaking the world record which was at the time held by her compatriot Brigid Kosgei by 14 seconds. She clocked 2:14:18.

Last year, she finished second in 2:15:37 behind race winner Sifan Hassan (2:13:44). Chepngetich, who ranks fourth on the all-time list, comes up against Sutume Kebede of Ethiopia who has an impressive personal best of 2:15:55 from a stunning Chepng’etich, Kipruto eye Chicago titles victory at the Tokyo Marathon, and 2021 London champion Joyciline Jepkosgei Kenya who finished second in 2022 New York City Marathon.

The other Kenyan women in the race are Irine Cheptai, Dorcas Tuitoek, Mary Ngugi-Cooper, and 2018 Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Stacey Ndiwa When Nation Sport caught up with Cheptai at her training base in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County this week, the 32-year-old said she is determined to finish in a respectable position as she competes in the second marathon race in her career.

The reigning Commonwealth Games 10,000 metres silver medalist is eager to test herself against some big names whom she considers her mentors in distance running.

“My training was injury-free, and I hope to run well in my first major marathon, which is also the second in my career,” said Cheptai. Cheptai centered haer training on the finishing kick. In April, Cheptai won Hamburg Marathon in personal best of 2:18:22.

“Winning the Hamburg Marathon in April gave me more reason to train and work harder. It was a tough race, but I went there focused and employed my game plan. Towards the end of the race, I decided to break free from the leading pack and I ended up winning the race,” she said.