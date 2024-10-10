Bett burial set as family appeals for his accounts to be unfrozen 

Kipyegon Bett, will be laid to rest at the family home in Kericho County on Saturday.

The 2016 World Under-20 800 metres gold medallist Kipyegon died at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet on Sunday, while undergoing treatment. He was 26 years old.

“A fundraising to offset hospital and funeral expenses has been organized for Thursday (today) ahead of the burial to be conducted on Saturday” Isaiah Rono, the father of the deceased said Wednesday.

Rono said the family needed financial support to meet the expenses for the burial and other costs as the little they had had been used to pay medical bills.

The funeral will be conducted at Koliongewet village in Kipetere, Soin Sigowet constituency, according to the family.

The body has been moved from Tenwek Hospital to Sigowet sub county hospital mortuary ahead of the burial.

The family is appealing for help to access the frozen bank accounts of the departed athlete, which they claimed had Sh15.6 million.

Bett’s accounts were frozen in 2018 when he was slapped with a four-year ban for doping.

“When alone, Kipyegon used to cry a lot over the frozen bank accounts and kept wondering aloud why he could not be allowed to access the money he earned through sheer sweat” his mother Sarah Chepkoech Rono told Nation Sport.