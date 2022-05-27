Asbel Kiprop denies sustaining injuries in nightclub brawl

Former 1,500m World champion Asbel Kiprop has denied claims that he was involved in a brawl in a nightclub in Eldoret.

Kiprop, who is just returning to action after serving a four-year doping ban, said he sustained injuries in an accident he was involved in while riding on a motorcycle that belongs to one of his drivers on Friday last week in Simat, Uasin Gishu County.

Kiprop was responding to several reports on social media that claimed that he had been involved in a bar brawl where he suffered multiple cuts to his head.

“I sustained bruises to my leg and injuries to my head in an accident. I was rushed to Eldoret Hospital where I received treatment and went back home,” said Kiprop.

Kiprop had earlier on posted on his Facebook page: “Violence in every tussle will solve nothing. Great battles are won without fighting. Nature is the master and so we are.” The post has since been pulled down.

He later wrote: “Always be in a helmet when riding on a bike no matter the locality or distance."

He said that he is recuperating well at home and will be hitting the road soon as he looks forward to taking part in the cross country events early next season.

Kiprop has since shifted from his 1,500m specialty to 800m after resuming training with other athletes in February.

He participated in Athletics Kenya Track and Field event at Mumias Sports Complex earlier this year.