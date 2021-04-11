Kenyan duo wins Xiamen Siena Marathon in Italy

Race winner Kenya's Eric Kiptanui (centre) poses with second-placed Ethiopian Nigassa Abdifufa (right) and third-placed Elgouhri Othmane of Morocco after completing the Xiamen Siena Marathon in Italy on April 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The race saw athletes use a special course designed for European countries for Olympics Games qualification mark ahead of the Summer Games in July and August
  • Kiptanui, a renowned half marathon athlete, managed to beat a competitive field to bag victory in two hours, five minutes and 47 seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Nigassa Abdifufa who timed 2:05:57 while Morocco’s Elgouhri Othmane came third in 2:06:18
  • Tanui on her part said she was happy to have won her second race this season after emerging victorious in Bangladesh Marathon in January


Debutant Eric Kiptanui and Angela Tanui bagged victory in Xiamen Siena Marathon in Italy on Sunday.

