AK Meet returns to Coast after 10 years

Excitement is building up as the Coast Region prepares to host its first Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Meeting in a decade on March 31 to April 1 at the KPA Mbaraki Stadium.

At the same time, AK has deferred the national trials for the Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championship that were to start on Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The trials will now take place on April 7 and 8 at the same venue.

AK Coast Region chairman Dimmy Kisalu has disclosed that athletes hoping to participate at the Coastal meeting will be required to register for the event in advance.

Kisalu said registration is at https://forms.gle/y1dMCkZVhSJavBB56 and ends on March 28 at 4pm.

“This registration that is mandatory for all participants will not reopen upon closure,” said Kisalu, noting that hurdle races, steeplechase, high jump and pole vault are the events that will miss on card due to lack of facilities.

“But I can guarantee you that we shall have a full meeting next year. We should be glad that the meeting is back in the region after 10 years,” said Kisalu. “We are working around the clock to ensure a successful event.”

Kisalu said next year will be quite crucial since it will be an Olympics year, adding that they have engaged World Athletics Development Centre expertise to help them set up equipment for the throws for the meet.

AK detailed in a statement that they have postponed the youth and junior trials since the Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani are not available.

“The trials are a World Athletics competition ranking event and therefore AK is bound to have the events in one of the two stadia since they are the only approved venues by World Athletics,” said the statement.

AK advised athletes who have the potential to make the team and have no traveling documents to immediately start the process of acquiring them.

“All school going athletes should be cleared by their respective school principals and their birth certificates verified or certified by the school before the vetting day,” explained AK, who apologised for inconveniences caused.