AK makes changes to World Cross Country team

Athletics Kenya (AK) has named eight more athletes to reinforce Team Kenya for the World Cross Country Championships due February 18 next year at Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, Australia.

AK’s director of competitions Paul Mutwii disclosed that the reserves will stand by in case of injuries or any eventualities.

“We have close to two months before the championships and that is a long time,” said Mutwii, adding that the reserves will join the team when it proceeds to residential training on January 10 at a venue to be disclosed later.

Kenya Defence Forces’ Collins Koros, who is returning from an injury, and Hillary Kipchirchir of Kaptagat have been included in the men’s 10 kilometre race team.

Koros, 31, the 2021 KDF 10,000m champion, and Kipchirchir, finished seventh and eighth respectively during the national trials for World Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Kiambu.

KDF's Cynthia Chepng’eno, 22, who came seventh at the trials, is the only athlete included in the women’s 10km team.

Stephen Masinget and Daniel Kinyanjui, who settled 10th and 13th respectively during the trials, have been included in the men's under-20 8km team.

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei's younger sister Pamela from Elgeyo Marakwet and Lemotit's Diana Chepkemoi have joined the women's under-20 6km team.

Pamela and Chepkemoi romped home seventh and eighth in that order during the national trials.

Pamela was in the team for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia in August where she finished fifth in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Betty Chelangat, who was placed fourth in the women's 2km race, has been included in the mixed relay team.

The team now has 40 athletes.

Mutwii said that the team will neither camp in Kigari, Embu or Nairobi, but said the technical committee has three places to pick from for residential training; Nandi, Kericho and Machakos.

"They shall consider the climate and the route that will stage the event. We are gathering information on all these for an informed decision," said Mutwii.

Team

Senior men’s 10km

Sebastian Kimaru (Kapsabet), Daniel Simiu (Police), Kibiwott Kandie (KDF), Emmanuel Kiprop (Golazo), Nicholas Kipkorior, Geoffrey Kamworor (Police). Reserves: Collins Koros (KDF) Hillary Kipchirchir (Kaptagat).

Senior women’s 10km

Grace Loibach (Elgeyo Marakwet), Edinah Jebitiok (Nandi), Irene Cheptai (Elgeyo Marakwet), Agnes Jebet (Elgeyo Marakwet), Viola Chepng'eno, Emily Chebet (Bomet), Beatrice Chebet (Police). Reserve: Cynthia Chepng’eno (KDF).

Under-20 men’s 8km:

Ismael Kirui (Torongo), Reynold Kipkorir (Bomet), Dennis Kipkirui (Keringet), Raphael Dabash (Njoro), Gideon Kipng’etich (Nakuru), Charles Rotich (West Pokot). Reserve: Stephen Masinget (Ngong), Daniel Kinyanjui (Nakuru).

Under-20 women's 6km

Faith Cherotich (Kaylet), Sheila Chebet (Iten), Joyline Chepkemoi (Lemoitit), Nancy Cheriop ((Elgeyo Marakwet), Marion Chepng’etich ((Elgeyo Marakwet), Diana Cherotich (Elgeyo Marakwet). Reserve: Pamela Kosgei (Elgeyo Marakwet), Diana Chepkemoi (Lemotit).

Senior men’s 2km (Mixed relay)

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Nandi), Daniel Munguti (KDF), Mathew Kipsang (KDF), Abel Kipsang (Police).

Senior women’s 2km (Mixed relay)