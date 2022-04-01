AIU reprimands more Kenyan athletes for whereabouts failure

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday has banned Kenya's long distance runner Morris Gachaga for two years for whereabouts failures.

Gachaga, a marathoner based in Embu, is said to have failed to submit his whereabouts in line with AIU's guidelines.

His two-year ban starts from March 4 this year while all his results in races from December 13, 2021 are disqualified.

Two other athletes Mathew Kisorio and Justus Kimutai, both from Kenya, have been provisionally suspended also for whereabouts failures.

Kisorio has failed anti-doping tests before and served a two-year ban.

Kisorio tested positive for steroids at the 2012 Kenyan Athletics Championships and admitted his drug use, claiming that medical staff in Kenya had promoted a system of doping to athletes.

Kisorio last competed in 2019 where he won the Eldoret Marathon and Beijing Marathon in 2:12:38 and 2:07:06 respectively, a year after he finished third at the Valencia Marathon in personal best 2:04:53.

The suspension of the trio brings to a total number of 11 Kenyans athletes who have either been suspended or banned for having violated anti-doping rules in months.

Two-time Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata is among Kenyan athletes, who have been flagged down by AIU in recent months.

AIU suspended Lonyangata, who won Paris Marathon back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 before finishing third in 2019, on January 24, this year for the use of prohibited substance Furosemide.

Lonyangata was named in the provisional marathon team for the 2019 World Athletics Championships but later withdrew due to an injury.

Edward Kiprop Kibet, 22, who is just from finishing second at Mitja Marato International Vil de Santa Pola Half Marathon on January 23, was flagged down on February 8, this year for the use of prohibited Nandrolone.

Lonyangata and Kibet’s suspension comes moments after Tabitha Wambui and Vane Nyaboke were suspended for the use of banned Narandrosterone.

Wambui failed the test on October 20, last year while Nyaboke, who has also been charged with tampering of evidence, was caught on November 9, last year.

They are among eight Kenyan athletes who have been suspended in just months due to various doping offences.