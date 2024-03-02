Agnes Ng'etich stuns rich field to win national cross country title

World cross country bronze medallist Agnes Jebet Ng'etich is the new national cross country champion.

Ng'etich, the 10 kilometres world record holder, floored a rich field that included the world cross country champion Beatrice Chebet to win the women's 10km held at Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Kiambu on Saturday.

Ng'etich dropped Sirikwa Classic Cross Country champion Emmaculate Anyango and 2017 world cross country bronze medallist Lilian Kasait in the last 500m to win in 31 minutes and 50.9 seconds.

Anyango, who is also the Discovery Cross Country champion, finished second in 31:53.1 as Kasait, the Kenya Prisons Cross Country queen, came third in 31:56.3 to all claim their tickets to the World Cross Country Championships scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Chebet, the world 5km champion and world 5,000m bronze medallist, finished fourth in 32:21.2, followed by the 2019 world 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo in 32:42.2.

Africa Cross Country champion Cintia Chepng'eno clocked 31:59.7 to finish sixth as they all sealed their automatic places in Team Kenya for the World Cross Country Championships.

"It's such a good feeling to win both the trials and the national title," said Ng'etich, who declared that she is ready for the World championships.

"The race was competitive with Chebet, newbie Anyango and Kasait. We went into the final lap and the last kilometre in a pack of four," said Ng'etich, who went head-to-head with Anyango before showing her a clean pair of heels.

"I have known Anyango for many years, having trained together also for long," said Ng'etich, who made her intentions clear ahead of the World Cross Country Championships.

"I am going for victory now after setting for bronze last year. We have a team that is capable of sweeping all the podium," said Ng'etich.

"It's also great when someone else wins. We have a strong team that will definitely go to defend our title," said Chebet.