Impressive Mutindi bows out of 100m hurdles
What you need to know:
- Mutindi, Kenya's sole representative in the event, finished seventh in Heat 1 that was won by Marika Majewska of Poland in 13.58 seconds
- The top four in each of the five heats and the four fastest athletes qualify for the semi-finals
Agnes Mutindi Friday posted a Personal Best of 15.72 seconds but it wasn't enough to secure her a place in the semi-finals of 100 metres hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships.
Mutindi, Kenya's sole representative in the event, finished seventh in Heat 1 that was won by Marika Majewska of Poland in 13.58 seconds.
“Training for two months with Covid-19 lockdown really can’t produce the much desired results,” said Mutinda, who now aims to take her training to the next level. “All that I will need is good coaching and facilities.”
The top four in each of the five heats and the four fastest athletes qualify for the semi-finals.
Patrick Muindi also returned a personal best 15.27 in men's 110m hurdles to finish eighth and last in his second heat that went to Jamaican Vashaun Vascianna in 13.37.
“This is a good experience and a good start for me. All we need is support especially with facilities,” said Muindi.
Pre-championships favourite Sasha Zhoya from France returned the fastest qualifying time winning his third heat in 13.12 with Vascianna’s time being ranked second best.