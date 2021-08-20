Impressive Mutindi bows out of 100m hurdles

Agnes Mutindi looks on after completing Heat 1 of the 100 metres hurdles race

Kenya's Agnes Mutindi looks on after completing Heat 1 of the 100 metres hurdles race during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Mutindi, Kenya's sole representative in the event, finished seventh in Heat 1 that was won by Marika Majewska of Poland in 13.58 seconds
  • The top four in each of the five heats and the four fastest athletes qualify for the semi-finals

Agnes Mutindi Friday posted a Personal Best of 15.72 seconds but it wasn't enough to secure her a place in the semi-finals of 100 metres hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships. 

