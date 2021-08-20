Impressive Mutindi bows out of 100m hurdles

Agnes Mutindi Friday posted a Personal Best of 15.72 seconds but it wasn't enough to secure her a place in the semi-finals of 100 metres hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Mutindi, Kenya's sole representative in the event, finished seventh in Heat 1 that was won by Marika Majewska of Poland in 13.58 seconds.

“Training for two months with Covid-19 lockdown really can’t produce the much desired results,” said Mutinda, who now aims to take her training to the next level. “All that I will need is good coaching and facilities.”

The top four in each of the five heats and the four fastest athletes qualify for the semi-finals.

Patrick Muindi also returned a personal best 15.27 in men's 110m hurdles to finish eighth and last in his second heat that went to Jamaican Vashaun Vascianna in 13.37.

“This is a good experience and a good start for me. All we need is support especially with facilities,” said Muindi.

France's Sasha Zhoya looks on after completing Heat 3 of the men's 110 metres hurdles race during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group