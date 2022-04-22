Absa increase sponsorship kitty for Kip Keino Classic

Absa Kenya Friday forked out Sh23 million in sponsorship for this year’s Kip Keino Classic with the bank extending its partnership with the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

The one-day championships due for May 7 at the 60,000-seater Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, will see fans attending for the first time after Covid-19 restrictions kept them away from the two previous editions.

Speaking during the media launch at Safari Park Hotel, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed urged Kenyans and other athletics fans to take advantage and attend in numbers.

“I invite all to come and cheer for their favourite athletes, especially Kenyans as they prepare for various international assignments this year. Kip Keino Classic is indeed evidence of Kenya’s ever-increasing reputation as a sporting destination,” said Amina in a tele-address.

Amina commended Absa among other private sector partners for playing an important role in growing the profile of sports events in the country through partnerships and sponsorships.

Absa Kenya Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Awori disclosed that besides their increased sponsorship package, they will once again reward each Kenyan winner at the Kip Keino Classic with Sh50,000.

Last year, Absa came on board as title sponsors with Sh20 million besides rewarding Kenyan winners with Sh50,000 each.

"The success of last year is clear that Kenya has the capacity to host world class athletics events. The excellent performance by Ferdinand Omanyala showed that Kenya can perform well in sprints. We have witnessed a swell of numbers in 100m and 200m locally," noted Awori.

Awori said his Bank has a great interest in athletics, due to the proud history it holds at the heart of Kenya’s sports scene and the important role it plays in the positive development of our society.

Speaking at the same event, Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei said that the success of this year’s Kip Keino will cement Kenya’s bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Tuwei said that a delegation from World Athletics will visit Kenya to assess the facilities.