Abel Kipsang: I’ll turn bronze to gold in Eugene!

In Belgrade

Abel Kipsang has vowed to turn bronze to gold at July’s outdoor World Championships in Eugene, USA, after fighting for third place in a fierce 1,500 metres final at the World Indoor Championships here on Sunday night.

Norway’s pre-championship favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen, fresh from shattering the indoors record earlier this year in Lievin, France, with a time of three minutes, 30.60 seconds, was stunned by Ethiopia’s defending champion Samuel Tefera who won in 3:32.77, a new championship record.

Related Abel Kipsang bags bronze as World Indoor Championship ends Athletics

The Norwegian took silver in 3:33.02 with Kipsang digging in for bronze in 3:33.36. Another Ethiopian, Taddese Lemi, wound up fourth in 3:33.59.

“I’m very happy with the bronze because at previous championships I’ve just fallen short. At the African Games in 2019 I finished fourth and at the Olympic Games last year I also finished fourth…

“Today I’ve improved to third and won bronze and I’m happy. When we go to the World Championship (in Eugene) I will make sure they (Tefera and Ingebrigtsen) don’t finish ahead of me… I must get gold,” a soft-spoken Kipsang, who trains in Kapcherop, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, said.

In his now trademark fashion, Kipsang threw down the gauntlet, hitting the front at the gun, and Ingebrigtsen took up the challenge, cashing in on a small gap on Lane One as Kipsang veered to the right to snatch the lead from the Kenyan.

“I like attacking from the front because I can’t survive if I stay at the back…,” explained Kipsang, who led in 41.71 seconds at 300 metres.

“I’m used to front-running. I will now work on my speed and by the time the World Championship comes round, I will be ready.”

Ingebrigtsen at 3:19.08 led with just 100 metres to go before Tefera struck, stunning the Norwegian.

“One thing I’ve realised about running indoors is that you can either win or perform poorly, and it’s good to attack from the front because you never know, anything can happen,” Kipsang reacted to the Norwegian’s loss.

He told his fans to be patient and wait for better things at the World Championships in Eugene in July.

“Let them continue having faith in me… there are many championships ahead, including the World Championships. I will not let them down.

“I remember when coming to Belgrade, I told them I won’t let them down. Although my target was to get gold, things went a bit wrong but I’m nonetheless happy with the bronze today and I will go for gold in Eugene… At the worst, I will be on the podium although I don’t want bronze again.!”