Ababu: No double taxation of athletes

Kenyan athletes will no longer face double taxation of earnings they have acquired from competitions abroad, the government has said.

Struck a deal

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba on Tuesday said they have struck a deal with the Treasury and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to exempt athletes’ earnings, which have been taxed abroad, from any deductions.

“I’m delighted to announce that we have been working on a programme to shield our athletes from double taxation and we have finally struck a deal with Kenya Revenue Authority and Treasury, which will from now moving forward protect our athletes from double taxation,” said Namwamba.

Previously, only athletes who showed proof that what they were taxed abroad was equivalent to or more than the amount set by KRA were exempted from the double taxation. In cases where it was less, KRA deducted the remaining percentage.

One big victory

Namwamba termed the deal “one big victory”, assuring the Kenyan athletes of the government’s full support since they are the country’s great ambassadors.

He made the announcement during a function to officially unveil the Preparatory and Management Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The event was attended by fashionistas who have been tasked with designing Team Kenya’s ceremonial kit for the Olympics.

The Committee, which was gazetted on February 16, is chaired by Namwamba.

Some of its other member’s are - Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum (vice chairman), Shadrack Maluki (Team Kenya’s Chef de Mission) and National Olympics Committee of Kenya president Paul Tergat (members).

Preparation and participation of Team Kenya

Its roles include overseeing the preparation and participation of Team Kenya in the Olympics, reviewing and approving the final list of athletes to represent the country in the Games and provide financial oversight of the Games’ budget.

“We gave an undertaking that we do not want Team Kenya to be confronted with any kind of challenge and I can confidently confirm that all our preparations are on track,” said the CS.

Regarding the design of Team Kenya’s ceremonial kit for the Games, Namwamba expressed confidence that the committee tasked with the job will provide an attire that is appealing to all Kenyans.