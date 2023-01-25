2000 athletes set for Discovery Cross Country

More than 2,000 athletes are expected to grace the 32nd edition of the Discovery Cross Country Championships on Sunday in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The event will feature the 10km senior men, 8km senior women, 8km junior men, 6km junior women, 2km for boys and girls aged 10-12 years, 1km for boys and girls aged 7-9 years and 500m for boys and girls aged 5-6 years.

The men’s 8km race will see a new champion crowned in the absence of last year's winner Daniel Simiu, who is currently at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu with the Kenyan team preparing for next month's World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia.

Kelvin Kibiwott was in second position after timing 30:35.9, while US-based Edward Cheserek crossed the line third in 30:38.1.

The women's 8km category was won by Norah Jeruto, who timed 33.29.6 ahead of her sister Daisy Jepkemei (34:04.5) and Dorcas Jepchirchir (34:21.8).

Last Friday, organisers also staged a successful Ugandan edition of the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa ahead of the first edition next year.

Race director David Letting told Nation Sport that everything is in place for a successful event.