132 pacers provided for non-elite runners

One feature of the London Marathon are the pacesetters who lead the elite runners through the split times they intend to run.

Pacesetters usually never finish the race, dropping off at some stage deep in the competition. Not so for the pacesetters provided for the non-elite runners at the London Marathon.

These pacesetters in fact lead the runners to crossing the line within different targeted times.

The pacesetters are provided to help others achieve their marathon goals. London Marathon this year will have 132 supportive, dedicated runners, if you like – the most in the race’s history. It is a notable increase from the 76 pacers provided last year.

This year’s pacesetters include runners from 25 countries across five continents, representing the international reach of the London Marathon. The pacers range from 20 to 69 years old.

According to the London Marathon official website, pacers are keen or experienced runners who complete the course at a managed pace and finish within a certain, predesignated time.

The aim of this is to help other participants around them know their own speed and – if they can maintain the pace – finish within the same time.