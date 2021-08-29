Asiya slowest on water, former DR Congo man fastest on land

Asiya Mohammed

Kenyan para rower Asiya Mohammed during her training session on August 25, 2021 at the Tokyo Sea Forest Waterway.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan rower leaves Tokyo with head held up high, a lesson on hope, resilience and determination despite adversity 

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.