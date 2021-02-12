Kenya's best and highest earning podcasts

By  Chris Orwa

What you need to know:

  • A lot of podcasts are mushrooming in Kenya from different platforms.
  • The Nation Media Group entered the podcasting arena with Nation Audio.
  • Older episodes of podcasts dealing with sex have more streams in comparison to current episodes but the pattern reverses on lifestyle podcasts.

The Mics Are Open podcast, arguably the most commercially successful podcast in Kenya has bagged 850,000 plays since inception in April 2019.

More from Newsplex

All More from Newsplex

  1. Covid-19 widens the gap between rich and poor

  2. Fact check: Does Kenya really lose Sh2 billion to graft daily?

  3. Why remote learning can’t pay for the school days pupils lost

  1. Covid-19 in Africa: Perfect jab for ailing health sector?

  2. Covid-19: How leaders’ defiance brewed a pandemic

  3. A novel disease that has left health experts guessing

  4. Covid curve: Danger in the good news

  1. One in five serving governors has faced a criminal charge

  2. Near-record high police killings mark a bloody year in law enforcement

  3. Covid-19 recoveries hit record low as number of infections races towards peak

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.