Zubeida Kananu succeeds Churchill Otieno as Kenya Editors Guild president

Journalist Zubeida Kanana has been elected the president of the Kenya Editors Guild to succeed Churchill Otieno, while Ruth Nesoba has been elected the vice president.

Ms Kananu, the outgoing vice president of the guild, beat Sammy Muraya (Journalists for Human Rights), getting 72 votes against his 36, while Ms Nesoba (BBC) beat James Ng’ang’a Mbugua (Media Max) with 73 votes against 35.

Other members of the Executive Committee were elected unopposed and returning officer, lawyer Tom Onyango, declared them validly elected.

They are: Radio Africa Group’s Dogital Editor Francis Mureithi, who is the new council member in charge of digital, KBC’s Toepista Nabusoba (council member, radio), Millicent Awuor (council member, television) Standard Group’s Linda Bach (council member, print) and George Nyabuga (council member, academia).

The returning officer declared two trustees — Arthur Okwemba of African Women and Child and Martin Masai of Eastern Broadcasting Corporation.

Mr Otieno handed over the reins of the guild to Ms Kananu, shortly after the vote. Before declaration of theresults, he dissolved the former committee and urged members to support the new leadership.

The new officials will serve for a two-year term.