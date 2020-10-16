Youths are dying of depression as their helpless parents sit by

It used to be that, whenever I read articles in the newspaper or watched news about children as young as 13 taking their lives, I often wondered why anyone would do that. Now I understand.

I once approached my parents about my deteriorating mental health and all they said was “you, youngsters are too sensitive”.

This was confusing. What did it mean? I wondered whether there was something wrong with reaching out for help. That statement discouraged me from ever talking about my struggle. I also accepted that our parents simply do not know what to do and how to help. I also know that I am not the only one who has experienced this. For most of my age mates, the issue seems to be the same — they do not have anyone to talk to.

When they try to talk, the situation gets worse. I just wish that they would take us for therapy or the hospital where we can find the counsellors who are trained to handle the issues that affect us.

Generational curse

I wish our parents paid attention to us, so that we are not only better people now but are also better parents to the children we will have in the future. The way they are relating to us reveals something akin to a generational curse.

I have not put my finger on it but it could be internalised self-hate or the fear of disappointment. I see that the way our parents treat us is the same way they handle their own issues. They do not want to seek medical help even when they know they are unwell.

They do not have healthy relationships and friendships, and do not want us to either. I hope that our parents will be able to approach mental health with the seriousness it deserves.

Suicide

They wait until someone around them dies by suicide, then join the world in posting “rest in peace” or “you are missed” on social media. The parents of those who have been affected will be mobilised to help the bereaved.

Everyone will then move on with their life, until someone else takes their life and the cycle continues.

