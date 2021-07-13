Young people, too, can help fellow youths overcome social problems

Just like a river flows with a higher velocity in its youthful stages, young people are hasty in making decisions.

Through mentorship, guidance and counselling, it is possible to save the lives of many young people who would have otherwise been led astray.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation estimates that 132 million girls are out of school around the world because of different challenges, yet little has been done to help them.

In Kenya, thanks to free primary and day secondary education, there has been a slight increase in the number of young people enrolling in schools.

We have, however, recently witnessed a gradual decline in enrolment and massive school dropouts.

Lack role models

This is because many young people nowadays are naïve and lack role models to look up to and advise them especially youths living in remote areas.

For instance, there are some communities that still cherish female genital mutilation (FGM), which has seen many girls drop out of school.

FGM has also paved the way for teenage pregnancies, early and forced marriages and premature deaths, yet there are young people who are able to come together to curb this archaic tradition.

It is my appeal to the government to support organisations that are willing and ready to assist the youth in guidance and counselling programmes.

A good example of such groups is the Yimbo Youth Development Organisation in Siaya County, which was formed in 2020.

The group has gone round West Yimbo ward and the islands of Mageta, educating young people on moral values, discovering and nurturing their talent and teaching them the value of education.

The group does this in churches and other public places, yet not even the county government has made attempts to support the project. I am also aware that there are many such groups across the country.

The government should consider supporting youth-led and youth-centric charitable organisations in an effort to arrest this gradual societal decay.





Odipoh Melchizedeck, 19, was school captain at Usenge High School and sat his KCSE exams this year.