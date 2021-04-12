UK eases Covid-19 lockdown, reopening outdoor areas of pubs and restaurants

A family gather around the television in Liverpool to watch Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson give a televised message on January 4, 2021, as the government announced a new lockdown for England.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

Britain took another tentative step towards the resumption of normal life on Monday as pubs and restaurants were allowed to partially reopen, in a major easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Tshisekedi names new cabinet 

  2. Covid-19: Twenty succumb to virus as 486 test positive

  3. Chief Kadhi announces start of Ramadhan

  4. Mogadishu police boss sacked

  5. Justice Chitembwe defends 2017 release of defilement convict

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.