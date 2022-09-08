Tributes pour in from all over the world after Queen Elizabeth dies

The US White House expressed deep sympathies Thursday at the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, noting she was the leader of one of the United States' strongest allies.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

"Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the queen (and) to the people of the United Kingdom," said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, minutes after the death of the 96-year-old sovereign was announced.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid homage Thursday to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch who has died at age 96.

"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning head of state, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change," Guterres said in a statement.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins called Queen Elizabeth II "a remarkable friend of Ireland" who had "great impact on the bonds of mutual understanding between our two peoples", following her death on Thursday.

"As we offer our condolences to all our neighbours in the United Kingdom, following the loss of a remarkable friend of Ireland, we remember the role Queen Elizabeth played in celebrating the warm and enduring friendship" between both countries, he said in a statement.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky termes the queen's death an 'irreparable loss'.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday sent his condolences to the British royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said she left behind an "unparallelled legacy".

"On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," he said on Twitter. "She leaves behind an unparallelled legacy of leadership and service."

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday expressed his "deepest condolences" over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, hailing her leadership through seven decades.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Over more than 70 years, she exemplified selfless leadership and public service," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.