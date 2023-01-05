Happening Now: PHOTOS: Vote counting gets underway in Kandara, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Garissa by-elections

Prince Harry took cocaine but didn't like it: report

Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends a press conference at the Merkur Spiel-Arena stadium in Duesseldorf, western Germany, where they are for a visit on September 6, 2022

Photo credit: Sascha Schuermann | AFP

By  AFP

London, United Kingdom  

Prince Harry admits in his new memoir to taking cocaine aged 17, but says "it wasn't very fun", according to Sky News on Thursday.

The experience appears to have come after his father, King Charles III, took Harry to a drug rehabilitation clinic to meet recovering addicts, when he was found to have been drinking underage and smoking marijuana.

At the time, the revelations earned him the nickname "Harry Pothead" in the British tabloids but Charles's actions were widely praised as responsible parenting.

Sky News said it had obtained a copy of Harry's book "Spare" ahead of its publication next week after a Spanish version mistakenly went on sale in Spain.

"Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone's house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more," Sky quoted him as saying in the book.

Feel happy

"It wasn't very fun, and it didn't make me feel especially happy as seems to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective.

Read: Prince Harry says he killed 25 in Afghanistan

"To feel. To be different. I was a 17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order.

"At least, that's what I was trying to convince myself of."

By his own account, Harry had a hard-partying youth after losing his mother princess Diana at a young age, and credits his wife Meghan with helping to settle him down in his 30s.

