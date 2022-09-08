Prince Harry and Meghan cancel travel plans, rush to Queen Elizabeth's side

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are to travel to Scotland after Queen Elizabeth II's doctors issued a bulletin about the monarch's health, a spokesperson for the couple said Thursday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland," the spokesperson said.

The couple, who are currently on a short visit to Europe, had been due to attend an awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening but have changed their plans to travel to see the queen, Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said.

Britain's longest-serving monarch has been dogged by health problems since last October that have left her struggling to walk and stand.

All her children -- heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, were either at or heading to join her at the Balmoral royal estate in Scotland, aides said.

Also heading to Balmoral was Charles's elder son Prince William along with his younger son Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have been on a rare visit to Britain after abandoning royal life to move to the United States.

The queen -- an instantly recognisable figure to billions of people across the world -- is in her Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years since she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952.

Moments before Thursday's announcement, notes were passed in the House of Commons to Prime Minister Liz Truss, her ministers and opposition leaders, prompting them to leave the chamber.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," the new premier tweeted, just two days after the queen appointed her at Balmoral to succeed Boris Johnson.