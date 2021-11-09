New York's mayor-elect promotes city-themed cryptocurrency

Eric Adams

New York City democratic mayor-elect Eric Adams during his election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on November 2, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday promoted a new cryptocurrency in the colours of his city to be launched Wednesday, following up on his promised commitment to digital currencies.

